Riverchase TNT To Go 2.0

Tried and True (T-N-T) is a children’s consignment sale, fundraising event sponsored by Riverchase Day School. The TNT Childrens Consignment sale gives local parents access to purchase thousands of gently used clothes and toys at extremely discounted prices. Donations and proceeds help fund different ministries and/or events throughout our community. This spring is our second sale online. TNT to-go 2.0 will give shoppers the opportunity to purchase the same gently used, quality items from the comfort of their home. The virtual Sale will open to the public on Wednesday, February 24th at 9 am. Select items will be discounted 30% on Friday, February 26th. All details about the sale can be found at our website www.riverchase-tnt.com