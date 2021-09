The Riverchase TNT Children’s Consignment Sale is a shopping event with gently used children’s clothing, shoes, sports gear, furniture, toys, baby gear, books, games and more. Proceeds benefit Riverchase Day School and several charities. Open to the public on Thursday 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and with 50% discounts 5-8 p.m Open 8 a.m.-noon Friday.