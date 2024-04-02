Ribbon Cutting and Open House

Join us at Longleaf Wellness Center's Open House, where we invite you to explore our premier facility dedicated to primary mental health outpatient care in Alabama. Discover a warm and inviting environment designed to prioritize your mental well-being. Our expert team will be on hand to showcase our comprehensive services, including evidence-based therapies, individualized treatment plans, and supportive group sessions. Experience firsthand the compassionate and empowering atmosphere that defines Longleaf Wellness Center as we open our doors to the community, united in our commitment to mental health and wellness.

Ribbon cutting will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with the open house following until 2 p.m. The April 2 event will feature speakers and tours.