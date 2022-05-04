Rhonda Vincent and The Rage In Concert

Rhonda Vincent is a seven-time Grammy nominee, winning the Grammy Award for best bluegrass album in 2017. In 2020, she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. Vincent and her band, The Rage, are the most awarded band in bluegrass history. To date, they have won one Grammy, 19 International Bluegrass Music Association awards , including the top Entertainer of the Year honor in 2001 and consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year wins between 2000 and 2006, and 89 Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music of America awards. Buy tickets here: https://ci.ovationtix.com/35586/production/1054286 Tickets: $30 thelibrarytheatre.com Call 205-444-7888 for more information. Please note: Some performers on the season may require heightened COVID-19 protocols, and The Library Theatre will notify ticket holders in advance of each show. Location: Hoover Library Theatre