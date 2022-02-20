Reignite the Valentine’s Day Flame At Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille With Revival Of Valentine’s Day Dinner Specials

For those looking to avoid Valentine’s weekend crowds, join Perry’s Steakhouse and Grille for a Rare and Well Done® experience on Sunday, Feb. 20 from 4 p.m. to close. Patrons are invited to celebrate a belated Valentine’s Day with various Perry’s specials that are available for dine-in or to-go. Celebrate with a Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2 or the 3-Course Prix Fixe Menu.

3-Course Prix Fixe Menu

Perry’s has curated the perfect 3-course menu to make your Valentine’s Day dinner special. The 3-course menu will be available for dine-in for $55 per person from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and $70 per person from 5:45 p.m. to close. Patrons can also enjoy this special to-go from 4 p.m. to close for $55 per person plus a 15% handling fee. The 3-course menu includes Perry’s staples like its Turtle Gumbo, Filet Perry, Perry’s Famous Pork Chop and more.

Perry’s Valentine Candlelight Dinner for 2

Grab that special someone and head to Perry’s for a special Candlelight Dinner for 2. This romantic experience will be available in person from 4 p.m. to close for $125 per couple, as well as to-go for $125 per couple ($209 value), which includes rose petals and a votive candle with holder. This offering features individual starter salads, the Filet Roast with Lobster Tails, two small sides and a half-dozen Chocolate-Dipped Strawberry Kisses.

To view all of the Valentine’s Day offerings, visit https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/valentines-day-2/. Reservations for Valentine’s Day weekend are limited. Please visit www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597 to make your reservation today. A credit card is needed to make reservations for Valentine’s Day, and a $25 per person cancellation fee will be charged for cancellations made after Feb. 12. Tax and gratuity is not included in the prix-fixe menu cost. If interested in the Candlelight Dinner for 2, please note this in the comments when making reservations. For to-go orders, order up to 6 days in advance and pay online for car-side pickup at https://perryssteakhouse.com/to-go/. Tax plus 15 percent handling fee will be applied to food on to-go purchases. No gratuity necessary.