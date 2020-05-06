Regions Tradition

Major Championship golf returns to Greystone Golf & Country Club. See golf legends like defending champion Steve Stricker, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, John Daly, Rocco Mediate, Tom Lehman, Fred Funk, Fred Couples, Tom Watson, Mark O'Meara and Nick Price take on one of the country's finest golf courses, the Founders Course at Greystone. It will be televised live on the Golf Channel.