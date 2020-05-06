Regions Tradition

to Google Calendar - Regions Tradition - 2020-05-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Regions Tradition - 2020-05-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Regions Tradition - 2020-05-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Regions Tradition - 2020-05-06 00:00:00

Greystone Golf & Country Club 4100 Greystone Dr, Hoover, Alabama

Major Championship golf returns to Greystone Golf & Country Club.  See golf legends like defending champion Steve Stricker, Miguel Angel Jimenez, Bernhard Langer, John Daly, Rocco Mediate, Tom Lehman, Fred Funk, Fred Couples, Tom Watson, Mark O'Meara and Nick Price take on one of the country's finest golf courses, the Founders Course at Greystone. It will be televised live on the Golf Channel.

Info

Greystone Golf & Country Club 4100 Greystone Dr, Hoover, Alabama View Map
Sports
to Google Calendar - Regions Tradition - 2020-05-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Regions Tradition - 2020-05-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Regions Tradition - 2020-05-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Regions Tradition - 2020-05-06 00:00:00

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required
Hoover Sun

Upcoming Events

Submit Yours