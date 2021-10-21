OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents Redemptive Cycles with Lisa Hart. At Redemptive Cycles, the mission is to redeem the streets. The organization believes getting people on bikes makes Birmingham a more connected, comfortable and livable city. The group also believes that bicycles are affordable transportation and fight congestion, parking shortages and pollution in the city while also boosting individual health and fitness. Through its nonprofit bike shop, the group sells new and refurbished bicycles and provides professional repairs and maintenance service below market rates. Free admission. See olli.ua.edu for a complete list of classes.