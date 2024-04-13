Red Shoe Run: Rockin’ 5K is Saturday, April 13, 2024. Registration for Red Shoe Run opens October 23.

Red Shoe Run: Rockin’ 5K, presented by McDonald’s, is an annual celebration of family, fundraising and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama.

Participants can run/walk two course options: 5K and 1 Mile. Can’t make it in-person? Select the Snoozer option during registration!

There is lots of music to get the party started and awards afterwards the 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run. Rock n’ roll costumes are encouraged and the best costume will win an award after the run!

All money raised through the Red Shoe Run stays at the Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham to keep families together at a time when it’s needed most. Special awards are handed out to the top individual fundraiser, the top fundraising team, the most spirited team and the largest team. Team perks include a complimentary team sign, VIP seating and a Team Roll Call during our awards ceremony.

If you would like to sponsor the 2024 Red Shoe Run: Rockin’ 5K, please contact Special Events Manager Amanda McCormick by email or by calling 205-638-7265.