Red Shoe Run: Rockin' 5K directly benefits and impacts the guest families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Alabama. By participating in Red Shoe Run, you're keeping a family close to their sick or injured child free of charge. You're providing much-needed emotional support and relief to families far from home, and you're giving parents respite as they face daily life-or-death decisions. This year will feature an in-person 5K, 1-mile run and a virtual option to rock the streets wherever you are. There also will be a "snoozer option" for those who simply wish to fundraise and get their T-shirt. Sign up at redshoerun-bham.org. Stay tuned for volunteer opportunities. Questions? Contact Community Outreach Manager Stephanie Duncan at Stephanie.Duncan@rmhca.org.