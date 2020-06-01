Red Mountain Theatre Company Summer Camps

Berry Middle School 4500 Jaguar Dr., Hoover, Alabama 35242

Broadway Bootcamp

  • (Audition-Based, 9AM-4PM):
  • This premier, audition-based camp will enhance the performance skills of all young artists through technique-based classes.

Recruit Bootcamp

  • (June 1-12, 9AM-4PM, $600 before April 5, audition date: March 14)

Intermediate/Advanced

  • (June 1-19, 9AM-4PM, $1,200 before April 5 audition date: March 15)

Summer Blast Camps

  • (Non-Audition)
  • June 15-19, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24
  • Ages 7-12 • $300 Before April 5• Mon-Fri 9AM-4PM

Play Making Camps

  • (Half-Day Camps)
  • Budding artists are allowed to let their imaginations run wild while they creatively explore theatrical storytelling.
  • June 15-19, July 6-10, July 13-17, or July 20-24
  • Ages 4-6 •$180-Before April 5
  • Mon-Fri 9AM-12PM or Mon-Fri 1PM-4PM

Theme Camps

  • (Non-Audition)
  • (JEDI TRAINING, NARNIA, MYSTERY AT HOGWARTS, DR WHO’S SPACE ADVENTURE)
  • June 15-19, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24
  • Ages 7-12 • $300 Before April 5• Mon-Fri 9AM-4PM

**Location of Camps:

  • Berry Middle School, 4500 Jaguar Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242 (June Camps)
  • The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Ct S, Homewood, AL 35209

Info

Berry Middle School 4500 Jaguar Dr., Hoover, Alabama 35242
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
