Red Mountain Theatre Company Summer Camps

Broadway Bootcamp
- (Audition-Based, 9AM-4PM):
- This premier, audition-based camp will enhance the performance skills of all young artists through technique-based classes.
Recruit Bootcamp
- (June 1-12, 9AM-4PM, $600 before April 5, audition date: March 14)
Intermediate/Advanced
- (June 1-19, 9AM-4PM, $1,200 before April 5 audition date: March 15)
Summer Blast Camps
- (Non-Audition)
- June 15-19, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24
- Ages 7-12 • $300 Before April 5• Mon-Fri 9AM-4PM
Play Making Camps
- (Half-Day Camps)
- Budding artists are allowed to let their imaginations run wild while they creatively explore theatrical storytelling.
- June 15-19, July 6-10, July 13-17, or July 20-24
- Ages 4-6 •$180-Before April 5
- Mon-Fri 9AM-12PM or Mon-Fri 1PM-4PM
Theme Camps
- (Non-Audition)
- (JEDI TRAINING, NARNIA, MYSTERY AT HOGWARTS, DR WHO’S SPACE ADVENTURE)
- June 15-19, July 6-10, July 13-17, July 20-24
- Ages 7-12 • $300 Before April 5• Mon-Fri 9AM-4PM
**Location of Camps:
- Berry Middle School, 4500 Jaguar Dr, Birmingham, AL 35242 (June Camps)
- The Dance Foundation, 1715 27th Ct S, Homewood, AL 35209