Red Mountain Theatre Company's Human Rights New Works Festival

Each year, RMTC hosts a festival of powerful work that inspires, engages, and transforms audiences.

The Human Rights New Works Festival has always been about telling great stories and the power of the human spirit. This year is no different. We have partnered with some of the best up-and-coming writers, organizations, activists, and performers to challenge not only how you see art but how you hear it.

From being told over the dinner table to becoming words on a page, we have put together a weekend that shows the creation of a great story. The weekend will have two new works whose focus is on women facing what society has predestined for them.

We’ve also partnered with Arc Stories, the popular local storytelling organization as they bring some of the best stories on the human struggle to the stage. We end the weekend with disability activist and creator of Able: a series Allie B. Gorrie and Joshua Castille, a deaf performer, presenting his groundbreaking production On The Stage With Josh. This is one weekend you don’t want to miss.

The Pink Unicorn

March 12 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: $10

A Hit Dog Will Holler

March 12 at 2 PM

Tickets: $10

ABLE: a community conversation/On Stage With Josh

March 14 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: $10

Arc Stories

March 13 at 7:30 PM

Tickets: $20

Save 50% when you buy entire festival using discount code: HRNWF50 at check out.