Competitive youth soccer tournament organized by Birmingham United Soccer Association and sponsored by Red Diamond Coffee & Tea Co. The Red Diamond Classic will be on the first two weekends of March 2022. The boys tournament will be March 4-6.

The 24th anniversary tournament includes games throughout the Birmingham-Hoover metro area and will include more than 200 teams of players ages 8 to 18. Spectators can watch for free, and a schedule of teams playing can be found at birminghamunited.com/tournaments/

For more information, please email Tournaments@birminghamunited.com.