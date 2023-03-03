Red Diamond Classic- Boys Tournament

Red Diamond Coffee & Tea is proud to announce their continuation as title sponsor of one of the most competitive youth soccer tournaments in the Southeastern region organized by BUSA (Birmingham United Soccer Association). The Red Diamond Classic will be taking place the first two weekends of March 2023. The boys tournament will take place Mar. 3-5.

Entering its 25th Anniversary of elite-level competition playing games across Shelby County, Jefferson County and throughout the Birmingham Metropolitan area. The Red Diamond Classic is one of the largest spring soccer tournaments in the southeast, bringing together over 300 teams. Players who participate in the Red Diamond Classic are ages 8 to 18.

Spectators can watch the event free of charge and a schedule of teams playing can be found at https://www.birminghamunited.com/tournaments/