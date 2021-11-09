Reality Check - Banking for Students

GirlSpring's corporate partner, Regions, will present this program. For middle and high school students and their parents.

NEXT STEP REALITY CHECK

Regions Next Step Reality Check is an interactive and engaging way for students to learn about building and balancing a budget. The goal is to make the assigned decisions during the course and complete the experience with a budget surplus. During Reality Check, students will be assigned a persona and then select real-life options that will directly impact their budget.