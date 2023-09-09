ReadersMagnet joins the 38th Annual Printers Row Lit Fest as a Sponsor and Exhibitor

Self-publishing and book marketing company ReadersMagnet will, as they always have, step into a new world of literature at the 38th Annual Printers Row Lit Fest, a literary extravaganza taking place on September 9–10, 2023, at Printers Row Park in the vibrant South Loop neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois. This dynamic celebration, presented by the Near South Planning Board, promises to captivate book enthusiasts of all ages.

Over 100,000 visitors will gather for two days at this event to indulge in the rich literary culture showcased at the Midwest's largest free outdoor literary extravaganza. With an impressive selection carefully curated from over100 booksellers, attendees can explore a wide range of literary treasures, ranging from well-loved classics with tattered pages to freshly minted works that have just hit the shelves.

Ensuring the well-being of all participants, the Printers Row Lit Fest is closely monitoring the latest guidelines provided by the CDC and the City of Chicago. In adherence to these requirements, the festival organizers are committed to implementing all necessary measures to ensure guests' and esteemed authors' health and safety.

Whether you're an avid reader, aspiring writer, or simply curious about the world of publishing, visit the ReadersMagnet exhibit and engage with their expert team, who will be on hand to answer questions, provide guidance, and share their expertise on navigating the ever-evolving landscape of the publishing industry. Join the fun and drop by at their booth, PRLF Booth Space R, located near the event's center stage.

Have more questions in mind? Feel free to call 1-800-805-0762 or email us at info@readersmagnet.com. You could also visit www.readersmagnet.com for more information.