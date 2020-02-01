Stolen from her parents and locked away in a tower, Rapunzel longingly watches the world pass by hour after hour. One day she befriends a rabbit so clever; he vows to find help to free her forever. Their hopes of a rescue may be closer than it seems, as a brave prince seeks out the tower to find the girl of his dreams. Join us for this light-hearted tale of bravery and adventure!

Rapunzel and the Rabbit

Written by Jean Pierce. Music by Jay Tumminello.

Directed by Patricia Yates.

February 1st | 8th* | 15th @ 10:00am & 12:00pm

*February 8th @ 12:00pm is a Sensory Friendly Performance

Approx. 45 minutes. Great for ages 2 - 7.