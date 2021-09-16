OLLI of Greater Birmingham presents How to Raise a Guide Dog Puppy with Russ Timkovich. Nonprofit Southeastern Guide Dogs is one of 10 accredited schools in the U.S. training and supplying guide dogs for the blind. This presentation focuses on the first 14 months of a future guide: selection and breeding of the puppies; birth and neonatal care; early exposure to humans and socialization; early "fun" training; the role of volunteer puppy raisers and graduation to Guide Dog University. Program is free. See olli.ua.edu for complete program and class listings.