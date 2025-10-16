On October 16th the Norma Livingston Ovarian Cancer Foundation will host Racking for a Reason- Mahjong for Ovarian Cancer Awareness. The event will take place at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center Magnolia Room with registration opening at 5:30 and game play beginning at 6:15. Included: multiple games of Mahjong, tasty bites from Café Iz, one drink ticket per player, SWAG bag, silent auction, table prize winners, and door prizes. Sign up for your table today! www.cureovariancancer.org

For more information about the event contact Ashley Thompson, Executive Director: ashley@nlovca.org