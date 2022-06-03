QuiltFest 2022

to

Bessemer Civic Center 1130 9th Ave SW (Exit 108 I-20/59), Bessemer, Alabama 35022

The Birmingham Quilters Guild presents QuiltFest 2022 at the Bessemer Civic Center, 1130 Ninth Ave. SW in Bessemer on June 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.  Two-day admission is $10 (children 5 & younger admitted free).  Judged quilt show, 300+ quilts, vendors, guild boutique, special exhibits featuring a Guild Panel Challenge and Brown Bag Challenge.  Silent auction proceeds benefit the Lakeshore Foundation. For more information, go to bhamquilters.com or call 985-788-3015.

Info

Bessemer Civic Center 1130 9th Ave SW (Exit 108 I-20/59), Bessemer, Alabama 35022
events
985-788-3015
to
Google Calendar - QuiltFest 2022 - 2022-06-03 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - QuiltFest 2022 - 2022-06-03 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - QuiltFest 2022 - 2022-06-03 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - QuiltFest 2022 - 2022-06-03 10:00:00 ical