The Birmingham Quilters Guild presents QuiltFest 2022 at the Bessemer Civic Center, 1130 Ninth Ave. SW in Bessemer on June 3-4, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Two-day admission is $10 (children 5 & younger admitted free). Judged quilt show, 300+ quilts, vendors, guild boutique, special exhibits featuring a Guild Panel Challenge and Brown Bag Challenge. Silent auction proceeds benefit the Lakeshore Foundation. For more information, go to bhamquilters.com or call 985-788-3015.