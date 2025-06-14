Purl on the Plaza: World Wide Knit in Public Day

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Share your love of fiber arts

All around the world, people bring out their knitting or other yarn projects to celebrate the joy of handicrafts with others. Celebrate this annual event in style with door prizes, snacks, demonstrations, local vendors and show-and-tell -- plus plenty of fellowship!

Location: Plaza

Info

Crafts, events, Library
