Purl on the Plaza, Virtual Edition

Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts.

This group meets the second Saturday of each month on Zoom from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. To find out more, please call 205-444-7820. For anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crocheting, tatting, embroidery or other fiber crafts.

Visit hooverlibrary.org to register to receive an email reminder with a link to the program.

Age group: Adults