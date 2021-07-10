Purl on the Plaza, Virtual Edition

Join on Zoom to chat, craft and share -- a way to connect with other crafters while getting work done on a project. Open to all crafts and anyone who is looking to meet others.

Feel free to join the Purl on the Plaza Facebook group and connect with other fiber enthusiasts. If you really want to expand your fiber horizons, create a free account on Ravelry.com and join the Purl on the Plaza group. For more information, visit hooverlibrary.org/purl or call 205-444-7821.

Register for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom event.