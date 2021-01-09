Purl on the Plaza via Zoom

Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts on Zoom.

Join us online as we chat, craft and share -- a great way to connect with other crafters while getting work done on a project! Open to all crafts and anyone who is looking to meet others!

Join Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92199637360?pwd=a3RpTmQzN1BkSDErNnY3RCs1TkIyUT09

Meeting ID: 921 9963 7360

Passcode: january

