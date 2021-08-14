Purl on the Plaza -- IN PERSON!

Purl on the Plaza returns to our open, sunny Plaza!

We will have door prizes, show-and-tell, cookies and snacks! Bring a friend or just meet up with old ones. This will be our first in-person experience, so we will respect social distancing in order for all to feel comfortable. There will not be a virtual option.

If you'd like to receive notifications/reminders about the monthly event, including all kinds of crafty news, subscribe to the Purl on the Plaza newsletter. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820 for more information.

AGE GROUP: | Adults |

Location: Plaza Wing