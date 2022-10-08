Purl on the Plaza
to
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Fiber enthusiasts meet the second Saturday of each month on the Plaza of the Hoover Public Library from 1 pm until 5 pm (although some stay all day). Anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery or other fiber crafts is welcome. For more information about the group, events and fiber crafting news, visit hooverlibrary.org.
Info
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Crafts, Library