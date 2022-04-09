Purl on the Plaza

Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of fiber enthusiasts. The group meetst the second Saturday of each month on the Hoover Library Plaza from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (although some stay all day). Occasionally, the group has free knitting and/or crochet lessons. To find out more or to sign up for classes, call 205-444-7820 or email shannon.haddock@hooverlibrary.org. Anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery or other needle crafts is welcome. More information at hooverlibrary.org/PURL. Location: Hoover Library Plaza Wing