Purl on the Plaza

Meeting of fiber enthusiasts the second Saturday of each month on the Hoover Public Library Plaza 1-5 p.m. (although some stay all day). Occasionally includes free knitting and/or crochet lessons. To find out more or to sign up for classes, call 205-444-7820 or email shannon.haddock@hooverlibrary.org. Anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery,or other needle crafts is welcome. Check out hooverlibrary.org/PURL Location: Library Plaza wing