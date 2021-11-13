Purl on the Plaza

Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts! We meet the second Saturday of each month on Zoom from 1 pm until 5 pm (although some stay all day!). To find out more, please visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7820. We love to see anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery, or other fiber crafts. Register for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom event.

LOCATION: Zoom Room 2