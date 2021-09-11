Purl on the Plaza

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

A crafty meeting of fiber enthusiasts.

The group meets the second Saturday of each month on the Hoover Library Plaza from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. (although some stay all day). To find out more, call 205-444-7820. Designed for anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery or other fiber crafts.

Age group: Adults

Locaton: Hoover Library Plaza wing

