Purl on the Plaza

A crafty meeting of fiber enthusiasts.

The group meets the second Saturday of each month on the Hoover Library Plaza from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. (although some stay all day). To find out more, call 205-444-7820. Designed for anyone with a portable craft such as knitting, crochet, tatting, embroidery or other fiber crafts.

Age group: Adults

Locaton: Hoover Library Plaza wing