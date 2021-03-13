Purl on the Plaza, Virtual Edition
Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Join old friends and make new ones at this crafty meeting of all fiber enthusiasts on Zoom.
Join us online as we chat, craft and share -- a great way to connect with other crafters while getting work done on a project! Open to all crafts and anyone who is looking to meet others!
Register for an email reminder and a link to the Zoom event, or click here to join on the day of the program.
