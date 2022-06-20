That Puppet Guy presents Circus Fanta-Sea

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Celebrating over 25 years touring, Lee Bryan, “That Puppet Guy” specializes in puppetry performances that incorporate music, live vocals and a variety of puppet styles. Seating is limited and first come first served. All party must be present to sit together. Arriving early is recommended. LOCATION: The Library Theatre

205-444-7830
