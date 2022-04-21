Public Speaking & Leadership Workshop

Do you want to become a confident public speaker, better communicator and successful leader?

All it takes is practice and effective feedback that helps you improve.

Toastmasters provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.

Guests are always welcome to attend online or in person.

At meetings, members practice newly learned speaking and leadership skills, participate in learning impromptu speaking skills, provide written and verbal feedback to improve their listening/leadership skills or simply attend and observe what others are doing.

The club meets the first and thirdThursday of each month as a hybrid club.