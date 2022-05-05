Public Speaking & Leadership Workshop
to
Pelham Public Library 2000 Pelham Pkwy Blvd, Pelham, Alabama 35124
Do you want to become a confident public speaker, better communicator, and successful leader?
All it takes is practice and effective feedback that helps you improve.
Toastmasters provide a supportive and positive learning experience in which members are empowered to develop communication and leadership skills, resulting in greater self-confidence and personal growth.
Guests are always welcome to attend online or in person.
At meetings members
• practice newly learned speaking skills
• practice newly learned leadership skills
• participate in learning impromptu speaking skills
• provide written and verbal feedback to improve their listening/leadership skills
or simply attend and observe what others are doing
Our club meets the 1st & 3rd Thursday of each month as a hybrid club. Contact us for the meeting's virtual link or more information. We look forward to seeing you at our next meeting.