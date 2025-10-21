Psychic Protection & Cutting Cords

Learn to put up an energetic shield between you, others and the otherworldly.

Jason Kirby from Elysium House Healing will be talking about energetic hygiene practices. Think of it like hand sanitizer for the spirit! Often described by some as a thin filament leading from one person to another, psychic cords can be set up for many reasons. Close relationships between people are particularly prone to establishing psychic cords, which can be draining. Learn how to practice psychic protection to start the day and cut cords to finish the day - two daily routines that anyone can do.