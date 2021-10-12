Protecting Yourself from Identity Theft

GirlSpring's corporate partner, Regions, will present this program. For middle and high school students and their parents.

Learn about the different forms of identity theft and where thieves typically search to retrieve your personal information. Become more responsible and deliberate in how you secure your sensitive information, and learn the importance of monitoring your credit and bank statements to identify suspicious activity. Learn how to prevent yourself from becoming a victim, as well as how to react to an emergency when your information has been compromised.

This workshop will answer these questions:

• What are the common forms of identity theft and how can you protect yourself?

• What if you suspect you are a victim of identity theft?

• How can you prepare in advance?