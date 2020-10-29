OLLI at UA presents Prepare Now For Next Year's Garden with Eric Shavey, Regional Extension Agent. Learn the ins and outs of preparing for a productive garden next year as Eric reminds us what needs to be done in the coming months to prepare for success. Learn more about these quick tips: don't compost tomato and pepper plants; clean out the weeds from this year's garden; add organic matter now and plant a cover crop. These are great steps to ensure a healthy, productive garden next year without having to use harsh chemicals and fertilizers. All OLLI session are thru Zoom. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries, free basic training classes are offered. This OLLI class is free but pre-registration is required to receive a link to join the session. Call 205-348-6482 or olli.ua.edu.