Prepare for Medicare Class*
to
Medicare Advisors of Alabama 2116 Columbiana Road, Birmingham, AL 34216 Columbiana Road, Birmingham, Alabama 34216
This is a fun and educational class focused on helping individuals better understand Medicare. Our goal is to help you learn what questions to ask, and also determine when and how to enroll.
*Please note: This is NOT a sales meeting and no specific company benefits will be discussed. This meeting Is for the purpose of educating the consumer on Medicare and answering general questions regarding the different aspects of Medicare.
Info
Medicare Advisors of Alabama 2116 Columbiana Road, Birmingham, AL 34216 Columbiana Road, Birmingham, Alabama 34216
Education & Learning, events, Health & Wellness, Talks & Readings