OLLI at UA presents Polio: Rotary, Bill Gates and the Epidemic. Bill Petty will discuss the history of the polio epidemic, past efforts made, the current status and the part Rotary and Bill Gates have played. The eradication of polio is one of Rotary's longstanding and most significant efforts. Along with other partners, the group has helped immunize more than 2.5 billion children against polio in 122 countries. Polio cases have been reduced by 99.9 percent worldwide, and the partners say they do not plan to stop until the they end the disease for good. Free Zoom event, but pre-registration is required to receive access link. Call 205-348-6482 to register. Not familiar with Zoom? No worries; free basic training sessions are offered. See olli.ua.edu for complete course listings.