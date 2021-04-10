"Pirates of Penzance" Opera

Opera Birmingham returns to the stage with an outdoor production of Gilbert and Sullivan’s "Pirates of Penzance" on April 10 and 11 at Avondale Amphitheatre. Saturday performance times are 2 p.m. and 5 p.m., and the Sunday performance is at 2 p.m.

Gilbert and Sullivan’s comic opera is full of sentimental pirates, blundering police officers, absurd adventures and improbable paradoxes. Set sail with this classic comedy comedy that boasts one of the most famous patter songs in opera and musical theater history.

Sung as written in English. Featuring the Opera Birmingham Chorus. Performance length is about one hour. This production will be presented in an outdoor, open-air setting following COVID-19 safety protocols. For the health of patrons, staff and performers, masks are required at the event, and social distancing will be in effect. To reduce touch points, tickets will be digitally scanned at entrance; and QR codes and links will be provided to access the program digitally.

Tickets are general admission. Adult tickets start at $25; student tickets cost $10. Order online at operabirmingham.org.