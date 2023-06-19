OLLI of Greater Birmingham and Riverchase UMC present the Pipe Organ: King of Musical Instruments featuring talented organist Walt Rogers. Walt has served as RUMC organist for over 30 years and accompanist for major works of Bach, Beethoven, Vivaldi, Handel's "Messiah" and many others. He will utilize his musical skills to show why the organ is the "king" of instruments in two sessions that will delight your eyes and ears! Free admission, doors open at 10:00am.