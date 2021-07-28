Picture Perfect Postcards - Watercolor Workshop - The Alabama Theater

Join on Zoom to paint a watercolor postcard featuring The Alabama Theater.

Katie and Holly are back with another original watercolor design. The third and final installment of the Picture Perfect Postcards series features the iconic Alabama Theater.

Registration required. Visit hooverlibrary.org or call 205-444-7800 for more information.

Recommended for ages 12 & older.

Kits will be ready for pickup beginning July 21.