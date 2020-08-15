Picasso Pets

Regions Field 1401 1st Ave South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222

The glamorous, diamond-studded gala will take place on Saturday, August 15 from 6-10pm at Regions Field Event Venue in Downtown Birmingham.

We'll start the evening with a chic cocktail reception featuring an online silent auction, diamond drop, wine pull and more. Following the reception, guests will enjoy an elegant seated dinner and the official debut of our 2020 Picasso Pets paintings. A glitzy live auction will add to the evening's excitement, and Hand in Paw Therapy Teams will interact with guests throughout the event!

Picasso Pets 2020 is sure to be a Hollywood sensation!

Buy tickets and learn more at https://e.givesmart.com/events/g4X/

Regions Field 1401 1st Ave South, Birmingham, Alabama 35222
