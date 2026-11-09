Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Offers Rare and Well Done® Thanksgiving Experience

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille invites guests to celebrate Thanksgiving with a Rare and Well Done® holiday feast on Thursday, Nov. 26, opening early at 11 a.m. The full dinner menu is available, along with a special Thanksgiving feature for dine-in or to-go guests.

The dine-in Thanksgiving feature is $59 per person. It begins with a choice of Honeycrisp Apple Salad (dried cherries, walnuts and maple syrup vinaigrette) or Butternut Squash Soup, followed by Sliced, Smoked Turkey Breast with pan gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, sausage and sage dressing, cranberry relish and homemade bread. Guests can add an Individual Pumpkin Cheesecake for $10. Perry’s Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner is also available all day for $59, and a Kids’ Thanksgiving Entrée Plate with sides is $19 for children 12 and under, dine-in or to-go.

For celebrating at home, the Pre-Order To-Go Thanksgiving Menu is available for pickup Wednesday, Nov. 25 (Heat & Eat, cold) and Thursday, Nov. 26 (Ready to Serve, hot), from 11 a.m. to close. Options include the Individual Sliced, Smoked Turkey Breast Meal for $59 per person, the Family-Style Meal for Four for $189, a Family-Style Pumpkin Cheesecake serving four for an additional $32, and the Kids’ Entrée Plate for $19. The Caramelized Prime Rib Thursday Dinner and 3 Courses for $59 menu are also available to-go on Thursday, Nov. 26. Pre-order and pay online for curbside pickup at PerrysSteakhouse.com.

Reservations are encouraged for Thanksgiving Day. Cancellations and no-shows after Nov. 24 are subject to a $15 per person fee. Tax and gratuity are not included in Thanksgiving feature pricing. A 15% charge applies to food-to-go and mixology orders, and an 18% automatic operations charge applies to parties of six or more. The Senior, Military, First Responders and Anniversary menus and Social Hour are not available on holidays.

For reservations and more information, visit perryssteakhouse.com/specials/thanksgiving