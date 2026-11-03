Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille Honors Veterans with Special Offers

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille invites veterans to celebrate Veterans Day with two special dining offers on Wednesday, November 11. Veterans can enjoy a complimentary 32 oz. Dinner-Cut Pork Chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing a full-priced dinner entrée, or take advantage of Perry’s three-course Military Menu for just $39, available from 4 p.m. to close.

Perry’s signature pork chop is cured, roasted, slow-smoked and caramelized to perfection, served with homemade applesauce. The three-course Military Menu features six choices for each course, including Perry’s signature selections.

Reservations are required. Veterans must present a military ID or official record of U.S. military service to qualify. The complimentary pork chop offer requires one paying guest per veteran purchasing a full-priced dinner entrée. Veterans dining alone or with other veterans may receive the Dinner-Cut Pork Chop at half price. Offers cannot be combined and are valid for dine-in service only. Private group dining is excluded.

For reservations and more information, visit perryssteakhouse.com