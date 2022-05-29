Pen & Paper RPG Society

to

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216

Explore this gaming genre. At the Pen & Paper RPG Society meetings, you can create larger-than-life heroes and join forces with fellow gamers as you adventure through dungeons, haunted tombs and forgotten regions of space. You might even get a chance to defeat dark elder beings who seek to devour the world. No experience needed. Space is limited. Call 444-7820 for more information. Location: Hoover Library Plaza

Info

Hoover Public Library 200 Municipal Drive, Hoover, Alabama 35216
Library
205-444-7820
to
Google Calendar - Pen & Paper RPG Society - 2022-05-29 13:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pen & Paper RPG Society - 2022-05-29 13:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pen & Paper RPG Society - 2022-05-29 13:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pen & Paper RPG Society - 2022-05-29 13:30:00 ical