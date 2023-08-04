Pediatric Dental Associates And Samuelson Orthodontics Grand Opening Celebration At Our New Location
to
Samuelson Orthodontics 5564 Grove Boulevard , Hoover, Alabama 35226
Pediatric Dental Associates And Samuelson Orthodontics Grand Opening Celebration At Our New Location
FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH | 1:00 - 5:00 P.M.
1:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting with Mayor Brocato
5564 Grove Boulevard | Hoover, AL 35226 | (205) 795-3440
JOIN US for a FREE event with food, games and giveaways! We will have a bounce house, face painting and sand art for the kids!
Info
Samuelson Orthodontics 5564 Grove Boulevard , Hoover, Alabama 35226
events, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family