Pediatric Dental Associates And Samuelson Orthodontics Grand Opening Celebration At Our New Location

FRIDAY, AUGUST 4TH | 1:00 - 5:00 P.M.

1:30 p.m. Ribbon Cutting with Mayor Brocato

5564 Grove Boulevard | Hoover, AL 35226 | (205) 795-3440

JOIN US for a FREE event with food, games and giveaways! We will have a bounce house, face painting and sand art for the kids!

