Peace After Divorce Support Group

Divorce hurts, and it’s normal to feel angry, resentful, guilty, fearful, sad, and lonely. These emotions can last a lifetime if left unaddressed. Fortunately, you can learn to move beyond the heartache. Peace after Divorce is a practical and spiritual guide that understands the emotions and battles faced during and after divorce. It provides step-by-step strategies to cope with everyday issues and discover your God-given ability to find healing, joy, and peace. We will have separate groups for men and women. Books are available for purchase in our bookstore or from Amazon. We will not meet on March 25 or April 1.