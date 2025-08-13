Peace After Divorce- Ladies Support Group

Hunter Street Baptist Church 2600 John Hawkins Parkway, Hoover, Alabama

Divorce hurts, and it’s normal to feel angry, resentful, guilty, fearful, sad, and lonely. These emotions can last a lifetime if left unaddressed. Fortunately, you can learn to move beyond the heartache. Peace after Divorce is a practical and spiritual guide that understands the emotions and battles faced during and after divorce. It provides step-by-step strategies to cope with everyday issues and discover your God-given ability to find healing, joy, and peace. There is a $20 fee for class materials and a book.

