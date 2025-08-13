Peace After Divorce- Ladies Support Group

Divorce hurts, and it’s normal to feel angry, resentful, guilty, fearful, sad, and lonely. These emotions can last a lifetime if left unaddressed. Fortunately, you can learn to move beyond the heartache. Peace after Divorce is a practical and spiritual guide that understands the emotions and battles faced during and after divorce. It provides step-by-step strategies to cope with everyday issues and discover your God-given ability to find healing, joy, and peace. There is a $20 fee for class materials and a book.

