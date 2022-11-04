Pat Hazell's Permanent Record

Award-Winning Writer and Comedian Your permanent record holds secrets that can dramatically impact your future. Seinfeld writer Pat Hazell uncovers his own Permanent Record in a confessional night of humor, heart and humanity. From his early addiction to card tricks (up to three packs a day) to his recent divorce and living happily ever after, Hazell opens the vault to all his faults, turning a stroll down memory lane into a high-speed chase down memory highway. If you can’t laugh at yourself, why not laugh at him? Buckle up for a show Broadway World calls “an evening of entertainment that will have everyone laughing and crying no matter what age.” Tickets: $32 plus processing fees Click here for ticket information: https://www.hooverlibrary.org/thelibrarytheatre/ticketing. LOCATION: Theatre Level