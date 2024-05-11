Party for the Working Class with free BBQ, ice cream & live music (supporting auto workers)

On Saturday, May 11 at 4:00 PM CT in Hoover, More Perfect Union Solidarity will host a “Party For The Working Class” at Brock’s Gap Brewing Company with free Saw’s BBQ, live music, kids’ activities, and Mother’s Day flowers.

The event is free and open to the public to help build support for Alabama auto workers in their fight to unionize at Mercedes’ Vance facility. Free Mother’s Day flowers will be provided until supplies last and free Saw’s BBQ will be provided for the first 150 guests, along with free ice cream. Drinks will be served at the outdoor bar, along with live music, and activities for kids including a bounce house.